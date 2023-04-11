Echo Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $210.17. The stock had a trading volume of 168,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

