Ekso Bionics (EKSO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ: EKSO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2023 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Ekso Bionics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2023 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Ekso Bionics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

