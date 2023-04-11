Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $368.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $350.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

