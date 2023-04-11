Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,976 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

DGRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,864. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

