Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.