Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Envista by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

