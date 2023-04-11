EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

