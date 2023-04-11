EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.
EQT Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.
Institutional Trading of EQT
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
