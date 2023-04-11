Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

