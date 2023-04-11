Essex LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.53. 570,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,613. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

