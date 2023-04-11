Essex LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 755.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 520,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

