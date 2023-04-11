Essex LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. 4,478,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802,644. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.