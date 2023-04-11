Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,889.87 or 0.06278391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion and $9.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

