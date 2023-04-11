Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and $2.23 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

