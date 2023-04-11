Fantom Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $251.58 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,933,489 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

