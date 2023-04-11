Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $274.99 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $274.99 million and approximately $60.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

