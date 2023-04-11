Fetch.ai Price Down 1.8% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $290.67 million and approximately $68.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

