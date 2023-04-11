Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

