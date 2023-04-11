Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,058. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $217.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.74.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

