FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $144.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

