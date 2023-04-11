Fortress Biotech, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.1 %
FBIOP opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.00.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIOP)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.