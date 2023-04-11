Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter worth about $3,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Unitil Price Performance
Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Unitil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.
About Unitil
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
