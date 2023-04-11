Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

FTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 651,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,129. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

