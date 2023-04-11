Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
FTF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 651,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,129. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.