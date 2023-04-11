Frax (FRAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.26 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $9.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

