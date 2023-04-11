Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Johanna Flower Sells 4,700 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,468.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 1,647,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.77. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,941 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

