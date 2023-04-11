FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $367.29. The company had a trading volume of 177,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,709. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

