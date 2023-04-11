FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.51. 1,318,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,833. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

