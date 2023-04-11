FUNToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.73 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $69.73 million and $956,107.06 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

