Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 22500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

