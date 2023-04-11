Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 18,296 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,291,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 143,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEFA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. 5,393,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

