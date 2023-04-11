Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.74. 260,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.54.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.