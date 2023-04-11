Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 15,016 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

