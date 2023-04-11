Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.