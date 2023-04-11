General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE GIS opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. General Mills has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,715. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

