GenTrust LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,373,000 after purchasing an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,255,826. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

