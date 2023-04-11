Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,176.00.

GVDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $85.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.8962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

