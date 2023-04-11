Global Assets Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,514 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.