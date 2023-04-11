Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,893. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.