Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

