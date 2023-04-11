GMX (GMX) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

GMX (GMX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, GMX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $77.64 or 0.00257504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $669.41 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,013,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,621,666 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

