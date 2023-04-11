Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.18

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 11376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$156.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of -0.68.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$61.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

