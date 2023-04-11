Got Guaranteed Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.74 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $55.74 million and $33,923.29 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

