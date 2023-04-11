Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

