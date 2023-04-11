Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,998,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,262,000 after buying an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

