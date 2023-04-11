Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

NYSE WM opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

