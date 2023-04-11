Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. SWS Partners boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

