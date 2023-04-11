Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

