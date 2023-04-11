Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on April 30th

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.