Head-To-Head Comparison: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and bioAffinity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.08 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.08 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

bioAffinity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iSpecimen and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 510.00%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iSpecimen beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

