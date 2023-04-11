Head-To-Head Survey: PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) & Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDD and Sparta Commercial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion N/A $4.57 billion $3.20 22.10 Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 14.09 -$8.99 million ($0.28) -0.57

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 13 0 3.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PDD and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PDD presently has a consensus target price of $104.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.65%. Given PDD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Risk and Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.93% 32.10% 15.58% Sparta Commercial Services -941.34% N/A -24,853.19%

Summary

PDD beats Sparta Commercial Services on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

