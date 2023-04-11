Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HCAT stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 452,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

